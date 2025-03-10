Chargers free agency targets: Underrated veteran could replace Bradley Bozeman
The Los Angeles Chargers made it a mission to fix the offensive line woes from 2023. With the selection of Joe Alt in the 2024 draft with Rashawn Slater, the tackle position is in a strong place for the future.
However, what about the rest of the offensive line? The team's 2024 starting center, Bradley Bozeman, is currently a free agent. Could the team be looking to replace him?
If the Chargers do decide to replace Bozeman, there's one significant name that comes to mind: former Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly.
Kelly could command a heavy price this offseason. The former Colts center is arguably the best offensive lineman on the free market.
Spotrac believes Kelly's market value should be a one-year deal up to at least $10 million, which would not be an issue for the Chargers.
RELATED: Chargers' top WR options after missing Davante Adams, DK Metcalf
Kelly would be a massive upgrade at the center position. Kelly is a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and this past season, he allowed just one sack while having just one penalty assessed to him.
Maybe one of the biggest reasons the Colts are letting him walk is that Kelly has recently dealt with a myriad of injuries.
This past season, Kelly appeared in just ten games for the Colts. If the injuries are a concern, Kelly could see his demand drop rapidly.
Kelly is an aging center (31) who is dealing with a mountain of injuries. Even if the Chargers decided to bring Kelly in, he wouldn't be the long-term answer.
If the Chargers feel like the team is in a potential Super Bowl window starting next season, then Kelly may be the answer. However, this team is still building for the future, and avoiding Kelly may be in the franchise's best interest.
