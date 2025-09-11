17 million watched Justin Herbert outduel Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce slap
It may have just been one game, but it was an important one for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bolts were successful in 2024, their first year under head coach Jim Harbaugh. It ended on a sour note, as they were dominated by the Houston Texans in the Wild Card.
The Chargers needed to make a statement early in 2025. They did just that last week, as they finally took down the division rival Kansas City Chiefs in what was a thriller. It was an unusual Week 1 setting, as the game took place in Brazil with the Chargers being tabbed as the home team.
In their 27-21 win, Justin Herbert's talent was on full display. The Chargers' star quarterback passed for 318 yards and three touchdowns on the night, propelling the offense to a much-needed standout performance.
It was revealed that over 17 million people from across the world saw the Chargers take down the Chiefs in Week 1.
Not only did 17.3 million people see any Chargers win, it was a victory that snapped a seven-game skid to the Chiefs. A win that made everyone say 'wow' when thinking of the Chargers. Of course, they also saw Teair Tart slap Travis Kelce.
As Week 2 nears for the Chargers, the entire world now knows that they're not playing around this year.
