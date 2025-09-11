Chargers' Greg Roman takes victory lap about offense surprising onlookers
The Los Angeles Chargers weren’t expected to be a pass-first team under Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, even with Justin Herbert under center.
Surprise.
Harbaugh and Roman’s Chargers went out in Brazil against the Kansas City Chiefs and turned Herbert loose through the air to the tune of 318 yards and three scores, upending the team’s usual habits of throwing on early downs, too.
RELATED: 3 key storylines to follow ahead of Chargers Week 2 matchup with Raiders
As the Chargers prep for Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, Roman was more than happy to laugh about the little curveball they threw out to start the season.
"It was probably part of the plan, but I don't like to talk strategy,” Roman told reporters. “Run game was a nice complement as we went, but execution trumps everything."
There will be a balancing act from here now that the secret’s out, of course. But when Herbert is slinging it in a duel with Patrick Mahomes and the opponents probably expected an emphasis on the run, the approach last week made sense.
RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert-Peyton Manning comparison keeps getting stranger
Even so, the Chargers didn’t sign Najee Harris and draft Omarion Hampton in the first round to merely have complementary pieces. There will be games centered around those two more than anything.
But with an upgraded offense that is clearly more balanced, too, Roman can get a little smug in his pressers about how it’s all coming together around Herbert so far.
