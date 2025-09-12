Cowboys Country

Brian Schottenheimer teases possible Cowboys signing of Jadeveon Clowney

Brian Schottenheimer sounds as though he believes the Dallas Cowboys will be signing Jadeveon Clowney soon.

Carolina Panthers EDGE Jadeveon Clowney during 1st quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bank of America Stadium.
After trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys have shown interest in adding a veteran to their defensive line.

Jadeveon Clowney has been the man on their radar, as they reportedly offered him a contract following a visit on Wednesday. Clowney has yet to sign, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer sounds as if he believes there's still a chance they figure things out.

While speaking with reporters on Friday, Schottenheimer said he felt like he was back in college and wearing a "recruiting hat" with Clowney. He added that he called him on Thursday and spoke to Clowney as well as his kids. He then had a fun exchange with Clowney's son, who said "I don't know you" to the coach.

Schottenheimer replied "Well, you might soon."

Like everything with Schottenheimer, this entire conversation is a complete 180-degre turn from the way things have been in the past. While Jerry and Stephen Jones have typically acted as if free agents should be avoided, Schottenheimer is openly showing excitement at the possibility of adding someone who can help the team him.

It's also encouraging to see he's kept the conversation going even after Clowney left the building.

