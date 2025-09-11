Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 2 referee crew revealed

Charger Report

It's Raiders week! Following their massive Week 1 win, the Los Angeles Chargers are back in the country to take on their rivals in Las Vegas.

Last week, the Chargers were on display for the entire world to see, as they took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil. It was a stellar all-around effort, as the Bolts dominated in all three phases. Justin Herbert passed for three touchdowns, two going to Quentin Johnston and the other to Keenan Allen.

The Chargers will now be on primetime once again this week, this time on Monday night. Here's the referee crew for Chargers vs Raiders in Week 2.

Clay Martin (8th season as referee)

Martin and his crew will be on the field for the Chargers' Week 2 matchup.

Martin's crew consists of: Steve Woods, Jerod Phillips, Brian Perry, Dave Hawkshaw, Alonzo Ramsey, Greg Wilson, Bryant Thompson and Artenzia Young-Seigler.

The Chargers will take on the Raiders on Monday at 10pm ET/7 pm PT.

