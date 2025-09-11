Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 2 referee crew revealed
It's Raiders week! Following their massive Week 1 win, the Los Angeles Chargers are back in the country to take on their rivals in Las Vegas.
Last week, the Chargers were on display for the entire world to see, as they took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil. It was a stellar all-around effort, as the Bolts dominated in all three phases. Justin Herbert passed for three touchdowns, two going to Quentin Johnston and the other to Keenan Allen.
RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert-Peyton Manning comparison keeps getting stranger
The Chargers will now be on primetime once again this week, this time on Monday night. Here's the referee crew for Chargers vs Raiders in Week 2.
RELATED: 3 key storylines to follow ahead of Chargers Week 2 matchup with Raiders
Clay Martin (8th season as referee)
Martin and his crew will be on the field for the Chargers' Week 2 matchup.
Martin's crew consists of: Steve Woods, Jerod Phillips, Brian Perry, Dave Hawkshaw, Alonzo Ramsey, Greg Wilson, Bryant Thompson and Artenzia Young-Seigler.
The Chargers will take on the Raiders on Monday at 10pm ET/7 pm PT.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Denzel Perryman already out of walking boot while battling ankle injury
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh challenged with not letting players 'eat the cheese'
Los Angeles Chargers make roster moves after Denzel Perryman injury news
Chargers skyrocket in Week 2 NFL power rankings
Chargers QB Justin Herbert earning national spotlight alongside Allen, Jackson
Jim Harbaugh hints at bigger role for Najee Harris in Week 2