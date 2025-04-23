Chargers' free-agent signing compares Mike Tomlin to Jim Harbaugh
While the Los Angeles Chargers were plugging away at this week’s NFL draft process, their new players signed via free agency were getting a look at things for the first time.
The Chargers started spring activities this week and that meant new arrivals got a chance to be introduced to the media.
While going back and forth with the media, new Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson inevitably got asked about the differences between Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and his new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
RELATED: Chargers mock draft: NFL insider gives 'what he's hearing' predictions for LA
"Football fanatics,” Jackson said. “That's the one thing they have in common. Everybody who is tied into what they do is the same way. The staff is kinda the same when it comes to loving the ball and teaching the small details, and just challenging guys."
It’s a pretty nice moment for the Chargers to find themselves compared to the Steelers, an organization that, historically, has had lots of success and continues to be relevant without major down periods.
RELATED: Chargers could benefit from Patriots, NFL draft trade rumor that just surfaced
It’s also a nice boon to hear that free agents keep seeking out and liking the Harbaugh approach.
Big expectations chase Jackson into his first year with the Chargers. The former second-round pick will help the team attempt to fill the gaps left by the departures of Kristian Fulton and Asante Samuel Jr. in free agency.
