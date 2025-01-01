Chargers' free agent target would be perfect Jim Harbaugh culture fit
The Los Angeles Chargers don't have to worry about the offseason just yet. They've clinched a playoff spot and are heading towards a Wild Card matchup in two weeks. Still, one major area they'll need to address in 2025 is the safety position. Aside from Derwin James, the Chargers have had a revolving door it seems of veteran stopgaps to get through the season.
Whether it was Tony Jefferson, Marcus Maye or the recently-signed Eddie Jackson, the Chargers have clearly been searching for any type of answer to their safety issue. They just lost Elijah Molden for the rest of the season due to a broken fibula, putting his 2025 season in doubt.
Bleacher Report suggested a solution where the Chargers sign Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum in the offseason.
"Camryn Bynum is a hard-nosed safety who should fit into the ethos of Harbaugh and Minter. His ability to fill running lanes while also being a playmaker against the pass would make him ideal to pair with James and Elijah Molden in the secondary."
Bynum has been in the spotlight this season for two reasons. The first being his play, as the 26-year-old is in the midst of a career year with 10 passes defended and three interceptions while playing for a dominant Minnesota squad.
The other reason is that Bynum has been the leader of the Vikings' viral celebrations this season. Whether it was the 'Camp Rock' dance number or "The Parent Trap' handshake, Bynum's making sure his teammates are going to learn these sequences.
With the type of culture Harbaugh has built in his first year with the Chargers, adding Bynum sounds like the perfect idea. It wouldn't be impossible to see Bynum and Harbaugh dancing after some Chargers wins in 2025.
