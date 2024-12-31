NFL power rankings question if Chargers can compete with NFL's elite
The Los Angeles Chargers have already proven that they are one of the best 14 teams in the league. The Chargers have earned at least the sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture.
However, does the rise through the ranks feel a little too quick? Eric Edholm of the official NFL website put the Chargers as the ninth-best team in his latest power rankings.
But, Edholm wonders if the team can pass their postseason test that awaits them.
"For a few weeks, it looked like the Chargers had hit the proverbial wall. Since then, they've scratched out a crucial win against the Broncos and throttled the Patriots on the road, reviving the vibes around Los Angeles," stated Edholm.
"This team certainly is capable of pulling off a first-round upset. The question is whether it's ready to challenge the league's premier contenders on a playoff stage."
The national media is starting to believe in Jim Harbaugh's squad, but it's also scary to be the first person to jump on the bandwagon.
Becoming good after being bad is a weird feeling for any fanbase. Do you know if it is legit or not? Who cares? All that matters is that when the postseason starts, the Chargers will be one of the teams in the thick of things.
