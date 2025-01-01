Chargers urged to extend star defender's contract ASAP
The Los Angeles Chargers have exceeded expectations this season. The team has clinched a postseason berth for the first time since 2020.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh has already changed the culture within the organization. Harbaugh, being a former player himself, makes it easier to understand the players on his roster.
MORE: Jim Harbaugh reveals Chargers defense could get reinforcements soon
A lot of players can see where Harbaugh is coming from, which tends to lead to players wanting to play for a coach like him. So, when it comes to offseason moves, can the Chargers keep some of their key players from this season?
The NFL scouting department at Bleacher Report recently made a list of every move every team should make this offseason. Here's an excerpt of what they had to say about the Chargers re-signing Mack.
"The Chargers face an interesting decision on Khalil Mack this offseason. On one hand, he's a 33-year-old free agent with dwindling sack production. On the other, they are already on the hook for a $8.9 million void cap charge next season. Extending his contract could include finding a way to spread that money out over a few more void years and getting the edge-defender back for at least one more run."
Mack hasn't had the season you would expect from someone who had 17 sacks last season. However, the Chargers' extending him would continue to give the team great depth at one of the most vital positions.
