4 free agent RB targets for Chargers after J.K. Dobbins injury
The Los Angeles Chargers will be without injured running back J.K. Dobbins for at least one game due to his knee injury.
While many fans will be happy to see more of Gus Edwards and have campaigned for rookie Kimani Vidal to get more playing time, the Chargers might want to look to free agency for help.
Here are a few names the Chargers could add in free agency to help the depth chart.
Leonard Fournette
The former fourth-overall pick had a workout with Cincinnati recently but wasn’t signed. He’s a sledgehammer of a back who caught 73 passes in his last full season (2022), making him an interesting on-paper complement to Edwards.
Jerick McKinnon
The two-time Super Bowl champion is 32, yet he is likely getting calls from teams because of his dual-threat ability. He’s averaged four yards per carry for his career since 2014 and scored 20 times as a receiver.
Matt Breida
Breida didn’t make final cuts elsewhere this year. But it’s hard to ignore that he’s averaged 4.6 yards per carry on his career and nearly eight yards per catch.
Melvin Gordon
How about an old friend? Gordon is 31 and was last seen in Baltimore last year. It’s unknown if he still wants to play, but he has openly admitted he regrets ever leaving the Chargers.
Other
Don’t forget practice squads and the waiver wire, either. On the former, names like Myles Gaskin are still out there. At that point, though, the Chargers might just want to give Vidal his shot rather than do big roster shuffling.
