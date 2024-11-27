Chargers get bad news with J.K. Dobbins injury update
The immediate future is up in the air for Los Angeles Chargers star running back J.K. Dobbins due to the knee injury he suffered during the Week 12 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Dobbins suffered a knee sprain that will hold him out of the Week 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Beyond that, his status remains a question mark, too.
The injury brings Dobbins’ epic return to form after prior injuries to a halt. Over 11 games, he’s rushed for 766 yards and eight scores on a 4.8 per-carry average, easily putting him on pace to finish with career bests.
Now, Dobbins will miss at least one game during a critical stretch for the Chargers. Following the road game against the Falcons, the Chargers stay on the road for a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14.
The injury will mean a boost in work rate for Gus Edwards, who previously had a stint on injured reserve earlier this year. Hassan Haskins is the immediate backup, with rookie Kimani Vidal behind him.
