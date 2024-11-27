Former NFL QB loves way Chargers' Justin Herbert reacted to Quentin Johnston
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert rallied to the defense of wideout Quentin Johnston after the former first-round pick’s drop-heavy flop during the Week 12 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
And the way Herbert handled the situation has earned him huge national praise.
After Johnston’s zero-catch day on five targets, Herbert said the following: "He's a fighter. You trust him. And I'm gonna keep throwing him the ball. That's what we did out there. Unfortunately, it didn't go our way tonight. But I know he's gonna be the first one in the building and he's gonna do everything the right way. He's a truly great teammate, great guy. And he's gonna go make some plays. He's got a lot of good football left in front of him."
A former NFL quarterback such as Ryan Fitzpatrick had huge praise for Herbert while providing a perspective on how passers in the NFL typically handle such situations.
“Now if Justin needs to have a more candid conversation with Quentin Johnson behind closed doors wonderful,” Fitzpatrick wrote. “There isn’t a one size fits all solution to dealing with these situations but the ultimate goal of your leadership should be: how do I get the most/best out of Quentin Johnson.”
The wave of national praise for Herbert must be fun for Chargers fans who already know what a leader Herbert is on a daily basis, in front of cameras or not.
Not as fun is watching Johnston struggle as the wideout position remains a major need, but if nothing else, Herbert has provided a blueprint for how fans can approach it, too.
