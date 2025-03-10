Chargers free agents: Khalil Mack's contract projection is a steal
The Los Angeles Chargers recently cut ties with pass rusher Joey Bosa after nine years together. The move will save them nearly $25 million in cap space this year, but also creates an even bigger question mark around the edge room.
Veteran Khalil Mack is a free agent and is expected to have a robust market despite his age. Mack is productive and would be beneficial to any contending team, including the Chargers. Matt Verderame and Gilbert Manzano of Sports Illustrated predicted contracts of the top 50 free agents in the NFL this offseason.
Mack came in at No.23, with a projected contract of one year/$10 million.
"Mack is clearly in the twilight of his career, and yet he’s still one of the league’s better edge rushers. After posting 17 sacks in 2023, Mack had six with 15 quarterback hits and six tackles for loss this past season. Still, because of his age, Mack isn’t going to command a multi-year deal."
RELATED: Chargers' top WR options after missing Davante Adams, DK Metcalf
They seem to be undervaluing Mack just a little bit here, but the price is way lower than expected. Spotrac's projected value for Mack is set at $23.6 million, more than double what Verdarame and Manzano predicted.
If the Chargers can retain Mack for just $10 million, they should jump at the idea immediately.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
5 Chargers free agents LA must re-sign before market opens
Chargers free agents list: All 28 LA players headed to the open market
Chargers predicted to make running back change, sign projected $27 million free agent
Chargers guaranteed to lose Joey Bosa based on latest free-agency development
Chargers: Another contender for Khalil Mack in free agency emerges