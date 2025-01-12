Los Angeles Chargers urged to sign Bucs' All-Pro free agent for Justin Herbert
One area the Los Angeles Chargers will look to address this offseason will be the weapons around Justin Herbert. They certainly hit on rookie Ladd McConkey, who had over 1,000 yards in 16 games along with seven touchdowns. The obvious problem has been finding a complement to McConkey, as the Chargers have sifted through multiple options in-season to no avail.
Seeing as they're going to have nearly $75 million in cap space this offseason, the Chargers are in a position to spend big for a playmaker. One player they could turn to is Chris Godwin, who's expected to be one of the top wide receivers available when free agency begins. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report listed the Chargers as one of the top landing spots for Godwin.
"The Chargers should be interested in adding Godwin to round out a receiving corps headlined by Quentin Johnston and rookie Ladd McConkey."
Godwin was on pace for a monster 2024 season before an ankle injury in Week 7 ended his campaign. He finished the season with 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns. Godwin will likely be looking for a large contract, one the Chargers could afford to offer. A trio of McConkey, Godwin and Johnston could do wonders for the Chargers offense.
