Chargers hint at shocking position change for big-name player
The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t going to throw in the proverbial towel on a former first-round pick like some fans might expect.
Instead, as hinted by general manager Joe Hortiz at the scouting combine this week, they might just give him a shot at a completely different position.
Speaking with reporters there, Hortiz suggested that offensive lineman Zion Johnson could be a possibility as a center going into 2025.
This is a big update to the offseason outlook for the Chargers. If Jim Harbaugh and the coaching staff feel like the 2022 draft’s 17th pick projects better at center, it could mean not pursuing an outside free agent there.
RELATED: Chargers’ surprising Joey Bosa take changes offseason outlook
It also changes the outlook on whether the Chargers actually pick up Johnson’s fifth-year option by the start of May. Otherwise, he’s playing on the final year of his rookie deal at a $4.7 million cap hit. If they like how he projects at center, perhaps they will shock fans and pick that fifth year up.
Otherwise, Johnson has been a rather large disappointment at guard. He’s not alone – the entire interior offensive line was a disaster in 2024. A shift to center would signal the likely departure of Bradley Bozeman in free agency, provided he doesn’t want to return as a backup.
Should Johnson shift to center, top veteran free agents and guards as early as Round 1 would be on the menu for the Chargers at the problematic area.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Matthew Stafford's next team could cause a huge problem for Chargers
Chargers named top suitor for projected $58.6 million defender
Chargers' best offseason bet will be painful, but blatantly obvious
Chargers urged to make free-agency splash to help Justin Herbert
Tyler Lockett to the Chargers could potentially happen this offseason
Trey Smith and 2 other AFC West free agents the Chargers could poach