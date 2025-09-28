Why Los Angeles Chargers will beat Giants, why they won’t, and a prediction
The Los Angeles Chargers face what some might call a trap game in Week 4 with a visit to the 0-3 New York Giants.
Those Chargers have a chance to keep the usual Jim Harbaugh turnaround going by moving to 4-0 if they can overcome the early-afternoon East Coast kickoff and a team looking to play the spoiler.
Here’s a look at why the Chargers will or won’t pick up a win over the Giants in Week 4.
Why Chargers will beat Giants
The Giants have a reportedly disgruntled locker room, have yet to win a game, and will start rookie Jaxson Dart under center. Justin Herbert continues to play near-MVP ball and this matchup is far, far removed from say, facing off with Patrick Mahomes in Brazil. Despite mixing things up on defense with a few names, Jesse Minter has the unit playing at a high level again, which should be enough to create a few turnovers against a rookie.
Why Chargers won’t beat Giants
The early kickoff doesn’t help. And while Dart is a rookie, a lack of fim could lead to a few surprise plays that swing the result. The Chargers will also mix up the offensive line due to injuries. While winless, the Giants played Dallas within three in an overtime game and limited Kansas City to 22 points despite a loss. An elite front seven should be able to pressure Herbert, too.
Chargers vs. Giants prediction
At its best, most previews and outlooks attempt to paint the Giants as a scrappy underdog in this matchup, which is fair. Malik Nabers is a threat on offense, and the pass-rushers can create game-changing plays. But we’ve seen a three-game sample size of this new offense around Herbert and how he’s playing within it. The first non-AFC West opponent of the year might cause more issues than expected, but it’s the type of game where Herbert can make another statement late, too.
Prediction: Chargers 27, Giants 23
