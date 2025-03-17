Chargers' grade on free agent screams success for Harbaugh's second season
Jim Harbaugh likes to run the football. He more than likes it, he loves it -- it's in his Bo Schembechler-infused blood. He's done it everywhere he's ever coached, even when smash-mouth football gave way to basketball-on-grass. Guessing Harbaugh was not one bit surprised when the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX running the football. Also guessing that's why he and Chargers' GM Joe Hortiz signed Philly's free agent guard, Mekhi Becton on Friday.
At 6'7", 363 pounds, the massive Becton helped the Eagles open huge holes for Saquon Barkley all last season, including on Super Bowl Sunday. After the Chargers signed ex-Pittsburgh Steeler RB Najee Harris it became clear they were leaning into Harbaugh's pound-the-rock mentality. Snagging Becton to fill an iOL need makes complete sense and recently garnered an 'A' grade from The Sporting News' Travis Wakeman.
"The Chargers — who already have Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt at the tackle spots — will presumably play Becton at guard as well, making this a fantastic move," Wakeman writes, "It's somewhat surprising to see the Eagles let him get away, but it gives the Chargers a chance to have one of the most physical lines in football next year."
Another grade that backs up the overwhelmingly positive reaction to Becton's signing, is his Pro Football Focus grade for 2024. Becton is a servicable pass blocker, grading out at 63.6. As a run blocker, however, he was a beast with a PFF grade of 74.7 -- good enough for the 14th best guard in the NFL. His overall mark of 75.2 puts him as the 16th best guard in football.
Harbaugh and Hortiz keep saying they have a plan, trust the plan. It's the same plan Harbaugh has always had -- dominate the line of scrimmage, field position and time of possession. Run the football well in order to open up options with the pass. A philosophy that Harbaugh has won with time and time again.
