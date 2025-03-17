Charger Report

Chargers' grade on free agent screams success for Harbaugh's second season

The Los Angeles Chargers started slow in free agency but have come on strong, just the way Jim Harbaugh wants it.

Brian Letscher

Jan 15, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh at a press conference at The Bolt.
Jan 15, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh at a press conference at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jim Harbaugh likes to run the football. He more than likes it, he loves it -- it's in his Bo Schembechler-infused blood. He's done it everywhere he's ever coached, even when smash-mouth football gave way to basketball-on-grass. Guessing Harbaugh was not one bit surprised when the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX running the football. Also guessing that's why he and Chargers' GM Joe Hortiz signed Philly's free agent guard, Mekhi Becton on Friday.

Mekhi Becton
Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) against the Carolina Panthers. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

At 6'7", 363 pounds, the massive Becton helped the Eagles open huge holes for Saquon Barkley all last season, including on Super Bowl Sunday. After the Chargers signed ex-Pittsburgh Steeler RB Najee Harris it became clear they were leaning into Harbaugh's pound-the-rock mentality. Snagging Becton to fill an iOL need makes complete sense and recently garnered an 'A' grade from The Sporting News' Travis Wakeman.

Jim Harbaugh, Joe Hortiz
Jan 15, 2025; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz (left) and coach Jim Harbaugh at a press conference. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Chargers — who already have Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt at the tackle spots — will presumably play Becton at guard as well, making this a fantastic move," Wakeman writes, "It's somewhat surprising to see the Eagles let him get away, but it gives the Chargers a chance to have one of the most physical lines in football next year." 

Another grade that backs up the overwhelmingly positive reaction to Becton's signing, is his Pro Football Focus grade for 2024. Becton is a servicable pass blocker, grading out at 63.6. As a run blocker, however, he was a beast with a PFF grade of 74.7 -- good enough for the 14th best guard in the NFL. His overall mark of 75.2 puts him as the 16th best guard in football.

Saquon Barkley, Mekhi Becton
Dec 1, 2024; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates with offensive guard Mekhi Becton (77) / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Harbaugh and Hortiz keep saying they have a plan, trust the plan. It's the same plan Harbaugh has always had -- dominate the line of scrimmage, field position and time of possession. Run the football well in order to open up options with the pass. A philosophy that Harbaugh has won with time and time again.

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Los Angeles Chargers surprising free agency grade despite concerns of a slow start

DK Metcalf, Davante Adams deals predicted to push $80M weapon to Chargers' Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert reacts to Mike Williams returning to Chargers

Chargers analyst delivers shocking take on pursuit of star WR

Chargers’ TE situation just got so much worse thanks to Jets

Chargers beef up defensive line with former Alabama standout

Published
Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News