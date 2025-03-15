Chargers sign Mekhi Becton: What it means for free agency, draft plans
Overnight, the Los Angeles Chargers struck a major move in free agency, adding offensive guard Mekhi Becton on a two-year deal.
And it would be the most Jim Harbaugh thing in the world for the Chargers to add another interior offensive lineman as high as the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, right?
Make no mistake, Becton is a huge get for the Chargers. He revived his career and borderline first-round bust status last year after a position change en route to a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.
But Becton can’t do it all on his own. He slots in and creates a huge right side alongside Joe Alt. But left guard and center remain significant issues.
There’s a hole at left guard right now, with former first-rounder Zion Johnson apparently moving over to center this offseason. But he’s guaranteed nothing there, either. There’s nothing promised to Bradley Bozeman at the spot, either.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers could explore reunion that no one saw coming
Again, it would be such a Jim Harbaugh thing to add a rookie center or guard as early as Round 1. Either spot would be nicely positioned to excel as a rookie full-time, whether it’s a guard next to Rashawn Slater or center next to Becton.
Either way, the Chargers have now locked in one of three major upgrades to the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert. There’s always something to be said for an upgrade like Becton helping uplift struggling players next to him, too.
Notably, Becton will only turn 26 in April and is a former top-11 pick, giving the Chargers three high picks on the line who could be around for the next six-plus years in front of Herbert. It’s a nice development for the Chargers and in ideal Harbaugh fashion, to say the least.
