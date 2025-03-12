Chargers land much-maligned Jim Harbaugh disciple in NFL free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers have a ton of cap space, but outside of re-signing Khalil Mack and adding Najee Harris, they aren't exactly making worthwhile use out of it.
That continued on Wednesday, with the Chargers making a rather uneventful—or even frustrating—addition, signing former Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste to a one-year deal, via Mike McCartney of Vayner Sports.
Jim Harbaugh is certainly familiar with St-Juste, as he coached him for one year at Michigan in 2017 before the defensive back transferred to Minnesota.
St-Juste was ultimately selected by the Commanders in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but hasn't really materialized on the professional level in spite of appearing to have some upside throughout his collegiate tenure.
The 27-year-old began a full-time starter for Washington as soon as his sophomore campaign, but it has been a rough go for St-Juste, as he frequently got beat for big plays and was consistently targeted by opposing quarterbacks.
This past season, for example, St-Juste managed to register 71 tackles and seven passes defended, but he posted a brutal 47.4 overall grade over at Pro Football Focus, including a 46.8 coverage grade.
St-Juste has struggled in coverage throughout his entire NFL career, which has led to some suggesting that he should move to safety. Perhaps the Chargers view that as a possibility for the Harbaugh disciple, who has outstanding size at 6-foot-3 but clearly does not have the quick-twitch athleticism needed to succeed at the cornerback position.
We'll see what Los Angeles decides to do with St-Juste next season.
