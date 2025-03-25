Chargers great Keenan Allen predicted to join rival Raiders
When the Los Angeles Chargers brought back a familiar face in Mike Williams, many speculated that they could do the same with Keenan Allen. Both Williams and Allen were let go last offseason by the team due to cap reasons, but now have the opportunity to join forces again on the Bolts.
Allen, who still remains unsigned, is regarded as one of the top free agents still available. Nick Shook of NFL.com predicts that Allen will make his way back to the AFC West, but not to the Chargers. Shook has Allen landing with the Las Vegas Raiders.
"When I watched the Raiders scrape together a few wins late last season, I was constantly reminded of how physicallysmall their receiving corps was, withand DJ Turner, both 5-foot-9, contributing a fair amount. Yes, they do have 2024 receiving leader, who is 6-2, in the fold already, but with Turner hitting the market, why not bring another taller target in to help? The 6-2 Allen knows the AFC West quite well, thanks to the many years spent with the Chargers. By the end of last season, Las Vegas felt like an afterthought, but by hiring Pete Carroll and acquiring Smith, the Raiders quickly shifted their identity and now appear focused on climbing up the NFL ladder, with a group of veterans leading the way. Adding Allen to the mix will be fun, I promise."
RELATED: Diggs, Cooper and Allen: Chargers still have free-agent options at WR
The Raiders certainly made a bold move by trading for Geno Smith, so they'll need to surround him with weapons.
Allen was still productive in 2024, catching 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns. It would certainly sting for Chargers fans to see Allen wear the black and silver.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers have pre-draft meeting scheduled with Michigan TE Colston Loveland
Jim Harbaugh's heart just fine as Chargers' head man pumps up Anaheim Ducks
Chargers blockbuster trade pitch lands 8-time Pro Bowler for Jim Harbaugh's offense
Chargers predicted to steal All-American Harbaugh recruit in massive draft day trade
Analyst drops brutal take on Chargers' potential trade for 49ers star