Could weather impact Chargers' potential playoff clincher vs. Patriots?
The Los Angeles Chargers are facing a big moment this Saturday when they take on the New England Patriots. A win and the Chargers will be back in the postseason in Jim Harbaugh's first season as head coach for the franchise. But, it may not be as easy as some may assume.
The Chargers are leaving the beautiful paradise of Los Angeles and will be playing in the bitter environment of Foxborough, MA. Given the time of year, the Chargers will be met with bitterly cold temperatures and maybe some of that white stuff falling from the sky.
Accuweather has all your weather needs for the game on Saturday. Currently, the site is saying that snow may not be in the cards on Saturday. However, if you are traveling from Los Angeles, get ready to be sitting in 39-degree temperatures.
MORE: Chargers' AFC playoff standings update entering Week 17
Of course, 39 degrees may feel like early spring day for Patriots fans. However, it definitely will not feel that way for the Chargers. But the weather shouldn't matter. If the Chargers want to be a playoff team, then they will learn to win in any environment; Harbaugh will have his team prepared no matter the temperature or the precipitation that may come.
