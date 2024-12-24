Charger Report

Could weather impact Chargers' potential playoff clincher vs. Patriots?

The Los Angeles Chargers have a chance to clinch a postseason berth with a win over the New England Patriots. But will they have to battle the snow to do it?

Tyler Reed

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers are facing a big moment this Saturday when they take on the New England Patriots. A win and the Chargers will be back in the postseason in Jim Harbaugh's first season as head coach for the franchise. But, it may not be as easy as some may assume.

The Chargers are leaving the beautiful paradise of Los Angeles and will be playing in the bitter environment of Foxborough, MA. Given the time of year, the Chargers will be met with bitterly cold temperatures and maybe some of that white stuff falling from the sky.

Jerod May
Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Accuweather has all your weather needs for the game on Saturday. Currently, the site is saying that snow may not be in the cards on Saturday. However, if you are traveling from Los Angeles, get ready to be sitting in 39-degree temperatures.

MORE: Chargers' AFC playoff standings update entering Week 17

Of course, 39 degrees may feel like early spring day for Patriots fans. However, it definitely will not feel that way for the Chargers. But the weather shouldn't matter. If the Chargers want to be a playoff team, then they will learn to win in any environment; Harbaugh will have his team prepared no matter the temperature or the precipitation that may come.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers were only other team to place waiver claim on huge name

How Chargers can clinch playoff berth in Week 17

Chargers 2025 NFL draft order update entering Week 17

Chargers' AFC playoff standings update entering Week 17

Jim Harbaugh-Justin Herbert Chargers should scare wild card opponents

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News