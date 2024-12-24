Chargers sign former Pro Bowl safety to practice squad
The Los Angeles Chargers signed veteran safety Marcus Maye last month and he made an immediate impact, catching an interception during their Week 13 win against the Atlanta Falcons. The Chargers made another addition to their secondary, this time bringing in former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson to the practice squad.
Jackson was a long-time star for the Chicago Bears, spending seven years as their top defensive back. In 100 games with the Bears, Jackson logged 489 tackles, 45 passes defended, 15 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles. He was named to the Pro Bowl twice from 2018-2019, as well as being a First Team All-Pro during that 2018 season.
The Bears released Jackson earlier this year and was picked up by the Baltimore Ravens, but appeared in just nine games in 2024.
The Chargers seem to be assembling a veteran-led safety room with this addition. They now have Jackson, Maye, Derwin James and Tony Jefferson all in the backend of their defense. For a Chargers team heading towards the playoffs, any experienced player this late in the season is welcomed. Jackson could provide valuable depth for Jesse Minter's unit going forward.
