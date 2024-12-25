Chargers need upgrade at WR, and list of 2025 NFL free agents shows multiple options
The wide receiver free agent market in 2025 is expected to be loaded with big-name players. The Los Angeles Chargers clearly need an upgrade, as no receiver outside of star rookie Ladd McConkey has separated themselves to become a complementary option.
The biggest fish that'll likely be in the pond is Tee Higgins, who Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports rated as the No.1 free agent expected to be available. Higgins is someone who could help transform the Chargers offense immediately.
"Higgins is the unquestioned top receiver on the market and arguably the top player overall. Given the financial commitment that the Cincinnati Bengals will need to give to fellow wideout Ja'Marr Chase and already franchising Higgins last offseason, he's on track to reach the open market in 2025. While Chase is the top dog in that receiver room, Higgins has flashed the ability to carry an offense as a No. 1 option throughout his career."
If the Chargers can't afford the price tag that Higgins will demand, Sullivan listed multiple other top receivers they could turn to. Stefon Diggs (15), DeAndre Hopkins (14), Chris Godwin (9) and Amari Cooper (8) were all ranked behind Higgins but could be solid options to pair with McConkey.
With a projected $76 million in cap space for 2025, the Chargers could very well end up with one of the top free-agent wideouts in a few months.
