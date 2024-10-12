Chargers' Jim Harbaugh gave Michigan coach Sherrone Moore key advice
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has plenty of his own problems to worry about, such as the 2-2 start for his team, lots of injury issues and an AFC West showdown with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos.
But Harbaugh has plenty of time for the Michigan Wolverines, too.
Those Wolverines would appear to need the help, too, after a 4-2 start to the season. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore recently revealed on his “Inside Michigan Football” radio show that Harbaugh gave him some key advice.
"I think you just have to be real on what's good and what's not, and you can't sugarcoat it because it's not about feelings or emotions," Moore said. "It's about our team getting better, and that's the number one thing you have to do. Had some great conversations with some of my mentors and people, and got a chance to talk to Coach Harbaugh the other day and just about these situations and what you can do, and the only thing you can do is get better. He always said, 'Never get bitter, get better', and make sure that the coaches are coaching their players like they wanna be coached, and that's what we're gonna go do this week."
Moore led the Wolverines to some marquee victories last year, but the task doesn’t seem nearly as easy this time out. When the program returns from break it travels to Illinois, currently ranked No. 23. Four of the program’s remaining six opponents are currently ranked, with Oregon No. 3 and Ohio State No. 2.
As for Harbaugh, he has to hope the bye week helps solve issues like Justin Herbert’s ankle injury so that the offense he’s taking heat for can match the elite-looking Chargers defense.
