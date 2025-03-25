Charger Report

Former NFL GM predicts Chargers' Harbaugh drafts 11-TD playmaker in recent mock draft

After a solid free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers still have a few holes to fill with the upcoming NFL draft. This former NFL exec has them snagging a rangy pass catcher for QB Justin Herbert.

Brian Letscher

Jan 15, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh at a press conference at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
After a slow start to free agency, Los Angeles Chargers GM Joe Hortiz made some very good moves, particularly the signing of ex-Eagle iOL, Mekhi Becton. While there are a few different holes to fill on Harbaugh's latest turnaround project, more weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert seems to be at the top of the list.

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) prepares to pass the ball. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Rookie Ladd McConkey had an excellent season to be sure, which only insures that opposing defenses will be keying on him next season. The departure of free agent Josh Palmer to the Buffalo Bills and inconsistent play of Quentin Johson will only give opposing defenses even more confidence to focus on McConkey. ESPN'S Mike Tannenbuam, former GM of the New York Jets, echoes many in his latest mock draft, calling on the Chargers to draft Michigan TE Colston Loveland with pick #22.

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (18) runs against Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This is an ideal scenario for coach Jim Harbaugh. He could be reunited with his former tight end from his Michigan days and also fill a hole in the offense...," Tannenbaum writes, "Loveland is a great route runner...and he'd be a plug-and-play day one starter for the Chargers."

At a rangy 6'6", Loveland ended his collegiate career with 117 catches for 1,466 yards with 11 touchdowns in three seasons for Michigan and ranks as the No. 2 tight end in this year's draft, behind only Tyler Warren of Penn State.

Jan 8, 2024; Michigan Wolverines Colston Loveland (18) celebrates after winning 2024 College Football Playoff national championship. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Michigan's pro day is today, Tuesday, and Loveland has confirmed that he is set to sit down with the Charger contingent -- likely including his former head coach at Michigan -- after the workout. Charger fans are no doubt hopeful that a reunion between Harbaugh and Loveland would bring the same championship results they made happen with the Wolverines.

