NFL analyst: Chargers could help Cooper Kupp not 'have to leave SoFi Stadium'

The Los Angeles Chargers must upgrade at wide receiver this offseason. One name that has been linked to the team wouldn't even have to move out of Los Angeles.

Tyler Reed

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers took a step in the right direction in the 2024 season. First-year head coach Jim Harbaugh has the fanbase craving more after a postseason berth.

However, in order for the team to take the next step, they will have to make some roster improvements before the 2025 season.

It's no secret that one position that is in desperate need of an upgrade is the wide receiver position. There are a few big names on the market this offseason, and one already resides in Los Angeles.

Cooper Kupp will be a sought-after talent this offseason. Kupp is a few years removed from helping lead the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl.

However, Kupp still has the talent that will have many teams lining up for his services, and one of those teams may be the Chargers.

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the teams that should consider bringing Kupp into the fold in 2025.

Here's some of what Moton had to say about Cupp and the Chargers being a great fit:

"Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman could feature Kupp in the passing game along with rookie Ladd McConkey. Roman could also use the veteran wideout as a blocker for his run-heavy offenses."

"With the Chargers, Kupp could see more targets because of the team's lackluster group of pass-catchers and still help seal the edges for the ground game."

Once again, the Chargers will have financial comfort heading into free agency. Bringing in Kupp could be the perfect veteran move that could elevate a young talent like Ladd McConkey.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

