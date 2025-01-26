Chargers takes on Joey Bosa vs. Khalil Mack, Pete Carroll’s arrival and mock drafts
The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the quietest teams in the NFL right now.
Not that Chargers fans would complain about the relaxing offseason process – there is zero coaching drama to speak of, plenty of cap space and a great free agency and draft outlook with plenty of assets to spend on rebuilding an ahead-of-schedule roster.
Still, there are some key points worth examining at this quiet pitstop, so here are some quick-hitting thoughts.
Joey Bosa vs. Khalil Mack
It feels like Khalil Mack wouldn’t leave during free agency. But who can really say what happens when a team like the Detroit Lions or (look away, Chargers fans) Kansas City Chiefs come calling with a massive contract and shot at a ring? It also feels like we’re heading toward Joey Bosa getting cut so the team can save roughly $25 million in cap space. But again, these things don’t always play out in a predictable fashion. Either way, the Chargers are in a great spot – they’ll go into 2025 with at least one strong veteran pass-rusher, Tuli Tuipulotu ready for a much heavier dose of playing time and a likely rookie taken as early as the first round pitching in, too.
Raiders a threat with Pete Carroll?
Let’s tap the brakes on the Las Vegas Raiders suddenly becoming a problem under Pete Carroll. Fun as the Carroll vs. Jim Harbaugh rivalry is, the Chargers coach has a major advantage in this race. His team just made the playoffs during a soft rebuilding year and played the entire AFC West well, if not beat them. While Carroll has to undergo one of the league’s biggest rebuilds, attempt to find a quarterback and deal with whatever the heck Tom Brady is doing, Harbaugh gets to keep building a roster alongside super-successful general manager Joe Hortiz. Until the Raiders get a quarterback who can compete with the likes of Justin Herbert, Carroll could be in for a brutal time in the toughest division in the NFL.
Mock draft fatigue
Tired of seeing the Chargers select Michigan tight end Colston Loveland in mock drafts yet? Perhaps avoid clicking them for a while, then, because they’re going to keep taking the easy way out. Perhaps free agency will aid in this somewhat if the Chargers go splurge on a top name like Juwan Johnson or Mike Gesicki. Doing so would free them up to address the interior of both trenches in Round 1. Or safety. Or linebacker. Or wideout. Not that mock drafts would necessarily change course anyway, but there are plenty of intriguing ways the Chargers could go.
