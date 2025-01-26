Former NFL RB says J.K. Dobbins' only home is with Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers took a risk when signing J.K. Dobbins to be the number-one running back for the 2024 season.
Not that Dobbins doesn't have the talent, but that injuries have kept him from reaching his full potential.
However, this season, Dobbins got the chance to prove his worth and was nearly a 1,000-yard back for the first time in his career.
Dobbins is a free agent this offseason, and the Chargers will need to make a tough decision on whether or not to bring him back to Los Angeles.
Former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew believes that Dobbins' only home is with the Chargers.
"I don't see the Chargers letting Dobbins walk out the door. He's been a perfect fit in Jim Harbaugh's run-first offense, rushing for a team-high 905 yards and nine touchdowns in his first year in Los Angeles."
Jones-Drew makes a strong case for Dobbins to stay with the Chargers in 2025. Injuries still stopped the running back from playing a full season.
However, in what was his best season as a professional, it would make sense for Dobbins to want to stay with the franchise.
The decision should be simple for both sides; however, all it takes is one team to offer a bigger deal that could change the way the Chargers handle this negotiation.
