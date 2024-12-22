Chargers' highest-graded player in Week 16 another win for Joe Hortiz
The Los Angeles Chargers went into this season with not much to work with. The new regime of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh needed to find value in both free agency and the draft. Their 2024 draft class has already seen a major return on its investment, as Joe Alt, Ladd McConkey and Tarheeb Still, among others, have performed incredibly well.
The Chargers also wouldn't be having as much success without some of their free agent signings. They mostly gave out smaller deals given their cap space situation, but that doesn't always necessarily mean lesser players. One who has played exceptionally well has been Teair Tart and it showed in their Week 16 win against the Denver Broncos. Tart was the Chargers' highest graded player of the game, according to PFF.
Tart had four tackles and one tackle for a loss against the Broncos, being apart of a Chargers defense that held Denver to just six points in the second half. Tart is set to be a free agent at the end of the season, but the Chargers would be wise to bring him back with the way he's been playing.
