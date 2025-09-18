Chargers host free agents on workout after Khalil Mack injury
The Los Angeles Chargers got to work in free agency quickly after the Khalil Mack injury.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers have plenty of Mack replacement options in free agency and opted to host two on workouts ahead of Week 3.
According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, the Chargers hosted edge rushers Clelin Ferrell and Rashad Weaver on Wednesday.
RELATED: Chargers' best available free-agent options in wake of Khalil Mack injury news
Chargers fans know Ferrell all too well, of course. A first-round pick by the rival Las Vegas Raiders in 2019 (Oakland then), Ferrell was there until 2022 and has since split time with two other teams.
Weaver, 27, was a fourth-round pick in 2021 who has bounced around with four different teams, most recently with the New York Jets, where he went to injured reserve in August and was released a few days later.
RELATED: Colin Cowherd makes compelling case for Jim Harbaugh as greatest football coach ever
At this point, any outside help is welcome for a Chargers team not expected to get a ton from veteran Bud Dupree. Rookie Kyle Kennard might get a shot, but the team needs proven production now before it heads into a third straight AFC West game.
Ferrell would be a funny twist for Chargers fans, at least. If coordinator Jesse Minter can coax him into production, doing so where the Raiders failed would be a fun little side note to an exciting start to the season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers clearly made a big mistake by cutting Joey Bosa
Chargers' Ladd McConkey surprise addition to injury report before Week 3 vs. Broncos
Jim Harbaugh's injury update for Chargers' Khalil Mack differs from initial reporting