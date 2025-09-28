Los Angeles Chargers inactive list for Week 4 matchup vs. Giants
The Los Angeles Chargers are fresh off of their third straight victory on the season, as well as their third victory in the AFC West.
Now, the team will face their first opponent outside of the division when they take on rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants.
Unfortunately, the injury bug has already bitten the Chargers this season. In their win against the Denver Broncos, the Chargers lost both of their big offseason acquisitions in running back Najee Harris and offensive lineman Mekhi Becton.
Fans know that Harris' season is already over, but the hope is that Becton is available for today's game.
Check out the full inactive list below.
WR Derius Davis
S RJ Mickens
CB Nikko Reed
G Mekhi Becton Sr.
TE Will Dissly
DL Otito Ogbonnia
There you have it. That's who's in and who's out for the Chargers as they look to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2002. Maybe you remember the quarterback that year, I think his name was Drew Brees.
The Chargers have another good quarterback on their hands with Justin Herbert. In three games, Herbert has thrown for 861 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception.
This is a game where the Chargers need to take care of business. It's a rookie quarterback's nightmare first start. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter should be dialing up pressure all day long.
