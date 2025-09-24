Former Chargers undrafted free agent signs with Giants before Week 4 showdown
The Los Angeles Chargers might see an unexpected old friend when they line up against the New York Giants in Week 4.
Quietly, those Giants signed kicker Younghoe Koo ahead of the Week 4 matchup.
Koo is insurance for a Giants team suddenly dealing with a major quarterback change and an injury to starting kicker Graham Gano.
RELATED: Chargers' top free-agent targets after Najee Harris injury update
As Chargers fans might remember, Koo signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and took the job from Josh Lambo. He had that infamous exit after just a handful of games, though, going 3-of-6 on field goals through some bad luck and otherwise before then-head coach Anthony Lynn let him go, opting for veteran Nick Novak instead.
Since 2019, Koo bounced around a few different teams before finding a home with the Atlanta Falcons, where he spent 2019-2025. After struggling in 2024, though, the Falcons had a short leash on the situation to start this season before cutting him last week.
RELATED: Should Chargers consider reunion with former Cowboys superstar Ezekiel Elliott?
The Chargers, meanwhile, have moved forward with Cameron Dicker, who has established himself as one of the NFL’s best. While there’s no guarantee Koo sees the field in Week 4, it would make for a pretty fun past vs. present angle for Chargers fans to enjoy.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers defense set to face Jaxson Dart in first career NFL start
Chargers’ Teair Tart trolls Broncos and Justin Herbert likes it
Former Chargers player opens up about the cause of Najee Harris' injury