3 key storylines to follow ahead of Chargers Week 4 matchup with Giants
No team has had a better start to the season than the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are not just 3-0 on the season, but are also 3-0 in the AFC West.
On Sunday, the Chargers will travel to MetLife Stadium in hopes of staying undefeated after their matchup with the New York Giants.
The Giants shared some big news on Tuesday that may change Jim Harbaugh's game plan. It also changed our plan when it comes to storylines for the game. Here are the three biggest storylines to follow heading into the Week 4 matchup.
Dart Season
The Giants announced that rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will make his first start on Sunday. Dart will be facing a stout defense, which means he's going to be learning on the job, quickly.
Hampton's Moment
Running back Najee Harris is out for the season with an Achilles injury. That means rookie running back Omarion Hampton is going to have to step up in a big way.
You're the first pick for a reason, Hampton. Now, the Chargers will lean on an inexperienced backfield to keep balance within the offense.
Need Ladd
Second-year wide receiver Ladd McConkey is not having a strong start to his sophomore season. With just 15 receptions for 163 yards and no touchdowns, the Chargers need McConkey to break out of his slump on Sunday.
