Jim Harbaugh revealed why potential breakout LB was shut down for season
Los Angeles Chargers' second-year linebacker Junior Colson was placed on Injured Reserve earlier this week. Head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed Colson will have shoulder surgery.
It's a disappointing end to a season that never got the chance to begin. Colson was one of the Chargers' third-round picks in 2024, being brought over due to his connection with Harbaugh from Michigan. He was an integral part of Michigan's journey to a National Championship in 2023, totaling 95 tackles and two tackles for a loss.
The Chargers hoped he would develop into a starter eventually. Colson's rookie year was plagued with injuries from the start, as he missed time during training camp. Colson was limited to a special teams role in the 11 games he appeared in last season, while totaling 29 tackles on defense.
The hopes for Colson were high, as the blueprint to emerge as a starter was in front of him. 2023 third-round linebacker Daiyan Henley had a similar start to his career, playing sparingly as a rookie then had nearly 150 tackles last season.
He won't get the chance to show that this season, as Colson will miss 2025 with the aforementioned shoulder injury. His absence paved a way for UDFA linebacker Marlowe Wax to make the 53-man roster.
