Chargers find 3 UDFA gems on initial 53-man roster
The Los Angeles Chargers released their initial 53-man roster following cutdown day on Tuesday. Three undrafted rookies made the cut following impressive showings throughout the spring and summer. This is a testament to how effective the Chargers' scouting department is, being able to identify talent that will make an impact on Sundays.
Now, they shouldn't get comfortable just yet, as the roster is still fluid for now. With over 1,000 players being subject to waivers, the Chargers could make a few claims that might shake up the end of the roster. However, the three undrafted rookies that made it this far should be proud.
Here's a look at which undrafted rookies made the Chargers' 53-man roster.
CB Nikko Reed
Reed made headlines early in training camp as he was locking down anyone put in front of him. On the biggest stage in the Hall of Fame game against the Detroit Lions, Reed jumped a pass early in the first quarter and intercepted Kyle Allen. He almost returned it the other way for six, but the turnover set up a Kimani Vidal touchdown run.
Reed ended the preseason with six tackles, four passes defended and one interception. A chance to have an impact in the Chargers' secondary during the regular season.
CB Eric Rogers
Another cornerback that made an impact this summer, Rogers was able to return one of his interceptions for a touchdown. Rogers intercepted New Orleans Saints' rookie quarterback Tyler Shough and returned it 43 yards the other way for six.
Rogers, the Rutgers product, ended his preseason with three tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
LB Marlowe Wax
Wax received high praise from star Derwin James a few weeks ago. With Junior Colson being placed on IR, Wax could make an impact in a depth role and on special teams. Wax had 18 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble this preseason.
