Chargers injury report for Week 4 vs. Giants offers some big concerns
The Los Angeles Chargers are 3-0 heading into the Week 4 encounter with the New York Giants, yet the early injury report isn’t exactly encouraging.
On the first injury report of the week, the Chargers listed a whopping 10 players on the report, headlined by plenty of starters.
Perhaps most notable of all was guard Mekhi Becton, the Chargers’ big free-agent signing tasked with fixing the interior of the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert. He exited last week’s win over the Denver Broncos with a concussion.
Right alongside Becton was starting center Bradley Bozeman listed as a “did not practice.” Right tackle Trey Pipkins, successfully called into starting action after the Rashawn Slater injury, got a “limited” tag due to a knee issue.
Other starters on the list included defensive back Elijah Molden and free-agent signee Donte Jackson, who has been a breakout at cornerback for the team.
Some of these are simple veteran maintenance days, of course. But the Chargers and fans would certainly like to see the list trimmed down a bit as the week continues.
Chargers injury report Week 4 at Giants
- G Mekhi Becton Sr. DNP
- C Bradley Bozeman DNP
- WR Derius Davis DNP
- TE Will Dissly DNP
- DL Da'Shawn Hand Limited
- CB Cam Hart Full
- CB Donte Jackson Limited
- LS Rick Lovato DNP
- DB Elijah Molden Limited
- G/T Trey Pipkins III Limited
