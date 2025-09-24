Chargers legends Drew Brees and Philip Rivers head 2026 Hall of Fame candidates
Justin Herbert is off to the hottest start of any quarterback in Los Angeles Chargers' history. And that's saying something, especially considering that two of the franchise's all-time best might wind up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's next class.
The Hall of Fame has announced its initial 128 modern-era players nominated for the Class of 2026. Headlining the list of first-time candidates: Drew Brees and Philip Rivers.
MORE: Justin Herbert's heroics and winners & losers from Chargers' comeback win over Broncos
Rivers, who played for the Chargers 2004-2019, is the franchise's all-time leader in every passing category including completions (4,908), yards (59,271) and touchdowns (397). He made the Pro Bowl eight times before playing his final season with the Indianapolis Colts and retiring in 2020.
Brees, who played for the franchise 2001-2005, is sixth on the Chargers' passing list. He played his final 15 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, finishing as the NFL's second all-time leader in completions, passing yards and touchdowns behind only Tom Brady.
MORE: TV host claims Chargers' Harbaugh, Herbert better combo than peanut butter and jelly
Other repeat nominees with ties to the Chargers include fullback Lorenzo Neal and safety Rodney Harrison.
In the next step in the selection process, a Screening Committee will reduce the list to 50 in mid-October. That group will be trimmed to 25 and then 15 will considered finalists discussed for induction during Super Bowl LX in February.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers defense set to face Jaxson Dart in first career NFL start
Chargers’ Teair Tart trolls Broncos and Justin Herbert likes it
Former Chargers player opens up about the cause of Najee Harris' injury