TV host claims Chargers' Harbaugh, Herbert better combo than peanut butter and jelly
We're all a little giddy at the Los Angeles Chargers being 3-0 for the first time since 2001 and the unprecedented hot start to the season by quarterback Justin Herbert. But FS1 TV host Colin Cowherd may have gone a tad overboard with hyperbole this week.
In a segment detailing how he believes the Chargers are in the driver's seat in the AFC West, Cowherd listed some of the most famous and successful combinations in American history. Such as Michael Jordan/Scottie Pippen, Abbott & Costello and even peanut-butter-and-jellly.
"None of them are better," Cowherd emphasized on his Monday show, "than Harbaugh and Herbert."
We get - and fully endorse - the enthusiasm. Despite serious injuries to Rashawn Slater, Najee Harris and Khalil Mack, the Bolts are undefeated and get to face a rookie quarterback (Jaxson Dart) making his first NFL start Sunday against the 0-3 New York Giants. The nine-time division champ Kansas City Chiefs have stumbled out of the gate 1-2, but it's not even October yet.
Herbert has two 300-yard passing games, six touchdowns and only one interception. He also authored signature plays in the wins over the Chiefs and Denver Broncos with a 19-yard scramble and an off-balance strike for a score to Keenan Allen.
Cowherd says Herbert was hit 14 times against Denver, most by a Chargers' quarterback in 20 years. He also says the Bolt's coach-quarterback combo has them eyeing a deep run in the AFC Playoffs.
"Harbaugh and Herbert have officially taken over the AFC West," Cowher said. "If you don't understand Justin Herbert's greatness, you literally don't understand football."
