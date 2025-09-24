Chargers tabbed by NFL insiders as possible NFL trade deadline buyers
Will the Los Angeles Chargers be buyers at the NFL trade deadline this season?
It was an idea that started to make the rounds even before Khalil Mack went to injured reserve. Joey Bosa, after all, is off enjoying a strong season with the Buffalo Bills, while the Chargers haven’t gotten much from non-Mack pass-rushers.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano just mentioned the Chargers as possible buyers in a national project:
“One team that could be looking for pass-rush help is the Chargers, who are without Khalil Mack in the short term and did not apply enough pressure on Denver quarterback Bo Nix in Week 3. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz previously worked in Baltimore, which values draft picks above all else, but his team is 3-0 and could use a boost on the edge.”
The list of buyers around the NFL probably got a big boost from the San Francisco 49ers losing Nick Bosa for the season in recent days, sure. But the Chargers have plenty of ways to be competitive if they want to seek help thanks to the stockpile of draft picks and cap space they currently enjoy.
While Mack isn’t lost for the year and Jim Harbaugh has faith in rotational veterans like Bud Dupree, one has to wonder if the Chargers indeed will take a look at what might be available right at the deadline.
The Chargers could go after several big-name trade targets to prove these insiders right.
