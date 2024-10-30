Chargers' Joey Bosa gets blunt about his NFL playing future
Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa will made his return from injury in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints.
Let him tell it, this potentially last ride for the rest of the season with the Chargers could be one of his last outright.
Speaking with reporters before Week 8 about his return from injury, Bosa admitted that he’s starting to see the finish line on his prime.
"I think I have a few years, maybe, hopefully, a few good years left, and I just want to do everything I possibly can to take advantage of my opportunity," Bosa said.
Bosa was thankful to Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers for not rushing him back from the injury so that he could get all the way right. It was a brutal-sounding injury too, with the injury report listing it as a “hip” issue not really telling the whole story.
Now 39 years old and in what could be the last year of his contract after taking a pay cut last summer, Bosa has battled injuries in each of the last two seasons before 2024 and also had the broken hand this past summer.
When on the field, Bosa remains a formidable presence and the film says much about how the defense even struggles against the run when he’s off it. But whether he can remain on it for most of the remaining season might say much about his future with the Chargers before 2024.
