Jim Harbaugh helps shape Ted Lasso through hilarious Jason Sudeikis text exchange
"I pack a toothbrush and a great attitude."
That was the best line from a hilarious text exchange between Jason Sudeikis and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.
It's no secret that Harbaugh is a fan of the Apple TV series, Ted Lasso. He mentioned it during his initial presser with the Chargers in 2024, recommending everyone watch it. What Harbaugh left out was the way he helped shape the main character in the popular show.
MORE: Chargers dismissed as threat to Chiefs while NFL insider hypes Broncos
In 2019, when creating the lead character, Jason Sudeikis reached out to Harbaugh and asked for some advice. He wanted to know what the coach wore for game days, if he showered before pressers, and if he changed before getting on the bus.
Harbaugh responded in the most brilliant way possible, starting with "I wear the same clothes every day, khakis and a blue sweatshirt." He continued with more amazing advice for Sudeikis:
"No shower unless it's really hot or really cold outside or raining. In that case, our equipment manager has a duplicate pair of everything I wear in my locker, so I put that on to wear back on the plane or home. And always a new pair of socks and different underwear. There's always a locker with extra layers for cold games, plus long johns. That's the routine for road games and home games," Harbaugh added. "I pack a playbook, call sheet, one extra underwear, one extra pair of socks and a toothbrush. Wear the rest of what I need."
Harbaugh finished by delivering the best line of all, "As I like to say, I pack a toothbrush and a great attitude."
Let's be honest, we could have just heard the text exchange and picked which NFL coach it was Sudeikis spoke with. Harbaugh is one of the most unintentionally hilarious people on the planet, and this message has his name all over it.
For those who haven't watched the show, maybe knowing Harbaugh helped inspire the look will give you a reason to check it out. As the coach said, there's a life lesson in every episode.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers urged to add future HOF defender who once terrorized them
Chargers coach can't help but throw eye-opening comparison for rookie Oronde Gadsden
Los Angeles Chargers tease new alternate uniform with social media video
Why the Los Angeles Chargers decided to roll out new alternate jerseys
Chargers great wastes no time hyping the upcoming alternate jerseys