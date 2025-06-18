Charger Report

Chargers dismissed as threat to Chiefs while NFL insider hypes Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers feel like a team being a little slept on right now. 

As Chargers fans are fully aware, the team made the playoffs last season in Year 1 of Jim Harbaugh, exceeding all expectations in the middle of a complete program and roster overhaul. 

After an offseason of what seems like roster upgrades and with the benefit of the returning talent boasting one year of experience in the system, it’s not unreasonable to expect the Chargers to take another jump in 2025. 


But actually threatening the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West? 

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated says that role belongs to the Denver Broncos: 

“With that in mind, I think the Broncos might be emerging as the Chiefs’ top threat in the AFC West. That’s with all due respect to Jim Harbaugh’s growing Chargers and to Pete Carroll’s ability to turn the Raiders around.”


After the year Bo Nix and Co. just had under Sean Payton, it’s understandable that this sort of hype is emerging during the offseason. 

Even so, that won’t stop Chargers fans from pointing out that they swept the Broncos last year. 

It seems to come down to a matter of upside when thinking about the AFC West, though. Harbaugh’s Chargers are sort of boring (as he likes it). Had they made a big splash like a DK Metcalf, perhaps they would fare better in public takes like this. 

The Chargers will be more than happy, though, to avoid offseason expectations like this and play a surprise role again, just like last year.

