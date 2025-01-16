Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reveals whether he'll make changes to coaching staff
Not that it should come as a major shocker, but Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh doesn’t plan on making any changes to his coaching staff this offseason.
While a portion of the fanbase might’ve pined for something to happen after offensive coordinator Greg Roman took some heat this season and into the playoffs, there was always a minimal chance for notable turnover.
These Chargers, after all, were in Year 1 of a soft rebuild around Harbaugh and new general manager Joe Hortiz. That included gutting the offense around Justin Herbert by losing the likes of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, which showed up majorly in the quarterback’s four-interception disaster of a playoff appearance.
In short, the Chargers were playing with house money as far as a playoff appearance goes this year and the major roster needs, especially on the offensive side of the ball, aren’t hard to see.
Written another way, Harbaugh was never going to grossly overreact to perceived coaching underperformances while the talent on the roster wasn’t necessarily where they wanted it to be.
As it stands, things are just like they probably were before the season started—Harbaugh isn’t making major changes unless he’s forced to because other teams are poaching his coaches.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers star reveals bad injury update before trip to free agency
Chargers' embattled CB finally breaks silence about injury
Chargers clearly the best destination for this superstar weapon
Should the Chargers make changes to Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff after playoff exit?
Chargers could reunite Jim Harbaugh with Michigan star