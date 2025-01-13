Chargers on wrong end of parting shot from Texans after playoff loss
The Los Angeles Chargers collapsed in the wild-card round playoff loss to the Houston Texans in quite a few ways. Justin Herbert struggled, at least in part because of the gutted roster on offense around him, while head coach Jim Harbaugh called out one particular problematic area.
Those Texans were more than happy to talk a little understandable trash in the aftermath of the playoff game, too.
The Chargers, after all, entered as the favorites on the road. Silly commentary from the likes of former head coach Rex Ryan provided the Texans with some bulletin-board material before the game.
While the Chargers had nothing to do with the narratives crafted by fans, oddsmakers and media, they still wound up on the receiving end of some trash talk right after the game.
Said chirping came from the likes of Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and Joe Mixon, to name a few.
Now, at least, the Chargers get a little bulletin board material of their own—they host the Texans during the regular season next year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers star Khalil Mack ponders retirement after playoff loss
Los Angeles Chargers star motivating Khalil Mack to return
Chargers’ breakout player reveals he played through injury, might need surgery
Jim Harbaugh spotlights Chargers’ biggest problem after playoff loss
Derwin James, Chargers stars send messages to fans after playoffs flop