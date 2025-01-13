Charger Report

Chargers on wrong end of parting shot from Texans after playoff loss

Chris Roling

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers collapsed in the wild-card round playoff loss to the Houston Texans in quite a few ways. Justin Herbert struggled, at least in part because of the gutted roster on offense around him, while head coach Jim Harbaugh called out one particular problematic area

Those Texans were more than happy to talk a little understandable trash in the aftermath of the playoff game, too. 

The Chargers, after all, entered as the favorites on the road. Silly commentary from the likes of former head coach Rex Ryan provided the Texans with some bulletin-board material before the game. 

While the Chargers had nothing to do with the narratives crafted by fans, oddsmakers and media, they still wound up on the receiving end of some trash talk right after the game. 

Said chirping came from the likes of Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and Joe Mixon, to name a few. 

Now, at least, the Chargers get a little bulletin board material of their own—they host the Texans during the regular season next year. 

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh
Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Los Angeles Chargers star Khalil Mack ponders retirement after playoff loss

Los Angeles Chargers star motivating Khalil Mack to return

Chargers’ breakout player reveals he played through injury, might need surgery

Jim Harbaugh spotlights Chargers’ biggest problem after playoff loss

Derwin James, Chargers stars send messages to fans after playoffs flop

Chargers' Jim Harbaugh drops strong claim on Justin Herbert

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News