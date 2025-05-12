Charger Report

Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reveals key info on early OL battle for training camp

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh reveals key position battle on the offensive line before the start of next season.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt, quarterback Justin Herbert, guard Jamaree Salyer, fullback Scott Matlock, center Bradley Bozeman, guard Zion Johnson, and offensive tackle Rashawn Slater.
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt, quarterback Justin Herbert, guard Jamaree Salyer, fullback Scott Matlock, center Bradley Bozeman, guard Zion Johnson, and offensive tackle Rashawn Slater. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers know what the future of the quarterback position will look like for the next decade, and hopefully beyond.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has long said that one of the reasons he wanted to be the coach of the Chargers was that the team had one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the league with Justin Herbert.

RELATED: Were Chargers one of the team's laughing at the idea of a George Pickens trade?

So, it shouldn't be a surprise that the team is working on building a solid wall with their offensive line for the upcoming season.

Recently, Harbaugh spoke with the media about the offensive line, and during the conversation, the Chargers head coach revealed a position battle between two starters from last season.

Harbaugh told reporters that the team has been rotating center Bradley Bozeman and left guard Zion Johnson during workouts.

Bozeman was the starting center last season, with Johnson being the starter at left guard. However, it appears the Chargers may be working on making a change for 2025.

The Chargers brought in Mekhi Becton this offseason, who will more than likely fill the right guard position, and signed former Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James to be a depth piece. The tackle positions will be their strength, with Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater holding it down on the ends.

But having a center that Herbert can trust will be a key piece of team chemistry heading into the new season. However, Harbaugh did state the team is a long way away from making that decision.

Los Angeles Charger
A general overall view as Los Angeles Chargers guard Jamaree Salyer, center Bradley Bozeman and guard Zion Johnson enter the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers are putting more pressure on Justin Herbert than ever before

Chargers blockbuster trade proposal adds elite $15.8 million edge rusher

Chargers make roster moves while signing UDFA class

Chargers second round selection Tre Harris' explosive college highlights

Chargers' wide receiver signing named most 'head-scratching' offseason move

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News