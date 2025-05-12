Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reveals key info on early OL battle for training camp
The Los Angeles Chargers know what the future of the quarterback position will look like for the next decade, and hopefully beyond.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh has long said that one of the reasons he wanted to be the coach of the Chargers was that the team had one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the league with Justin Herbert.
RELATED: Were Chargers one of the team's laughing at the idea of a George Pickens trade?
So, it shouldn't be a surprise that the team is working on building a solid wall with their offensive line for the upcoming season.
Recently, Harbaugh spoke with the media about the offensive line, and during the conversation, the Chargers head coach revealed a position battle between two starters from last season.
Harbaugh told reporters that the team has been rotating center Bradley Bozeman and left guard Zion Johnson during workouts.
Bozeman was the starting center last season, with Johnson being the starter at left guard. However, it appears the Chargers may be working on making a change for 2025.
The Chargers brought in Mekhi Becton this offseason, who will more than likely fill the right guard position, and signed former Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James to be a depth piece. The tackle positions will be their strength, with Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater holding it down on the ends.
But having a center that Herbert can trust will be a key piece of team chemistry heading into the new season. However, Harbaugh did state the team is a long way away from making that decision.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers are putting more pressure on Justin Herbert than ever before
Chargers blockbuster trade proposal adds elite $15.8 million edge rusher
Chargers make roster moves while signing UDFA class
Chargers second round selection Tre Harris' explosive college highlights
Chargers' wide receiver signing named most 'head-scratching' offseason move