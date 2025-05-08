Chargers' Justin Herbert doesn't make Tyreek Hill's top 5 NFL QBs
There was a brief time when the Los Angeles Chargers looked like a logical trade partner for Miami Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill.
Since, the Chargers have shut down that idea. They added Mike Williams alongside Ladd McConkey, then drafted two wideouts this year, including one they think the rest of the NFL is sleeping on as a possible No. 1 player.
Maybe that’s a good thing, too. Hill just got asked to list out his top five quarterbacks in the NFL and issued a not-so-shocking top four: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow.
The fifth? Baker Mayfield. Not Justin Herbert. And not his current quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
So there’s that, at least, as the Chargers trading for Hill, only for him to turn around and not hype up Herbert, would’ve been pretty awkward.
Instead, the Chargers get to watch from afar as he doesn’t even list his own starting quarterback when asked.
Granted, outsiders are down on Herbert right after his interception-filled showing in the playoffs this past season. But the Chargers certainly aren’t – and shouldn’t be. They just doubled down on the weapons around him without taking unnecessary risks like Hill, after all.
