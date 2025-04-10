Chargers pull off 'aggressive' trade up for top-tier weapon in 7-round mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers have been in the market for another major offensive weapon this offseason. After striking gold with last year's second round pick in Ladd McConkey, the Bolts are now in a position to add even more firepower to their offense.
The tight end position is one that should be addressed early. While Will Dissly had a career year last year, he clearly doesn't meet the needs that the Chargers need. Stone Smartt also left in free agency, so the position is thin. Many mock drafts have had the Chargers selecting a tight end in the first round, with the popular name being Colston Loveland due to the Michigan connection due to Jim Harbaugh.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports had an interesting scenario play out in his recent mock draft, where the Chargers trade up from No.22 to No.13 with the Miami Dolphins to select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. "The Chargers get aggressive and strike a deal with the Dolphins to land Warren to take attention away from Ladd McConkey down the seam."
This is an interesting move, as this would ensure the Chargers getting the tight end prospect that they want. Warren is arguably the best tight end in the class, sharing the spotlight with the aforementioned Loveland.
Warren had a ridiculous 2024 season at Penn State, catching 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. As the Chargers' search for more weapons for Justin Herbert, adding Warren into the mix would be a slam-dunk move. Good luck putting special attention on McConkey while Warren is running up the seam wide open.
