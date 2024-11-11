Did Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh troll Titans on purpose on game-ending TD?
In the aftermath of the Los Angeles Chargers’ big win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 10, observers pointed something out that didn’t get a lot of attention mid-game:
Jim Harbaugh might’ve been toying with his food and trolling a little bit.
The explainer: Up 20-10 in the fourth quarter with the game still rather undecided, Harbaugh dialed up a run at the goal line. Not for starting workhorse J.K. Dobbins. And not for primary backup and just-returned-from-injury Gus Edwards. No, the attempt went to Hassan Haskins, who scored.
Haskins, who as onlookers pointed out, was a Michigan Wolverines player and 2022 draft pick by those very same Titans. Haskins, who only received 25 carries as a rookie and zero in 2023, in part due to being on injured reserve, then the Commissioner Exempt List. Haskins, whom the Chargers claimed off waivers this past August.
Trolling? Maybe not. Just doing right by his players? Probably—and part of the reason Harbaugh is such a great player’s coach who changes cultures the way he has so far.
Rest assured fans saw it, too:
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Former Chargers star needed 1 catch to score TD with new team, hurt LA
Chargers benefitted from controversial replay overturn vs. Titans
Did Khalil Mack suffer injury setback during win vs. Titans?
NFL issues statement after ref's controversial Titans vs. Chargers call
Chargers playoff picture: How AFC seedings changed with win over Titans