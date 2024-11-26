Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins suffers injury vs. Ravens
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins left his team’s Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half with an injury.
Seeking a revenge game against his old team, Dobbins suffered what appeared to be a knee injury in the second quarter and went to the locker room with trainers before halftime. Not long after, the team listed him as questionable to return.
Before his exit, Dobbins had carried the ball six times for 40 yards. With him out, the backfield workload fully switches over to Gus Edwards, who had a stint on injured reserve earlier this season with issues of his own.
Dobbins had been with the Ravens since 2020 and settled for a one-year deal with the Chargers this past offseason while trying to work his way back from multiple injuries.
