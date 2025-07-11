Chargers coach makes it obvious that one WR is on borrowed time
The Los Angeles Chargers' receiving corps remain a major question mark heading into 2025, even after the team added multiple pieces to the unit this offseason.
Of course, the Chargers didn't exactly add much established veteran talent, only signing Mike Williams in free agnecy. They then selected Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the NFL draft.
But even with Los Angeles' depth chart largely being up for grabs at wide receiver, there is one player at the position whose time in LA could be running short: Brenden Rice.
The Chargers drafted Rice — the son of NFL legend Jerry Rice — in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft, but he hasn't exactly materialized. He didn't log a single catch in just three appearances last season, and he also doesn't figure into the equation for the Bolts going into the new campaign.
As a matter of fact, Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman did not even mention Rice when discussing the receiver unit before training camp.
"Really excited about our two draft picks. I think those guys are affording themselves well," Roman said on Chargers Weekly. "Ladd's (McConkey) going to get better and better. Q (Quentin Johnston) is having a great spring so far, so I see him taking another step this year. And then Jalen Reagor, J.J. (Jaylen Johnson), Dez (Fitzpatrick), and obviously Mike, all these guys are going to factor in."
When guys like Reagor, Johnson and Fitzpatrick are being named ahead of you, that's a problem, and with Rice having not made any sort of impact last year, it seems fairly clear that the Chargers aren't planning on keeping him long term.
