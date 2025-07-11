Charger Report

Chargers coach makes it obvious that one WR is on borrowed time

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman has made it very clear that one Chargers wide receiver is probably not going to be around much longer.

Jul 29, 2018; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the field during training camp at Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers' receiving corps remain a major question mark heading into 2025, even after the team added multiple pieces to the unit this offseason.

Of course, the Chargers didn't exactly add much established veteran talent, only signing Mike Williams in free agnecy. They then selected Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the NFL draft.

But even with Los Angeles' depth chart largely being up for grabs at wide receiver, there is one player at the position whose time in LA could be running short: Brenden Rice.

The Chargers drafted Rice — the son of NFL legend Jerry Rice — in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft, but he hasn't exactly materialized. He didn't log a single catch in just three appearances last season, and he also doesn't figure into the equation for the Bolts going into the new campaign.

As a matter of fact, Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman did not even mention Rice when discussing the receiver unit before training camp.

"Really excited about our two draft picks. I think those guys are affording themselves well," Roman said on Chargers Weekly. "Ladd's (McConkey) going to get better and better. Q (Quentin Johnston) is having a great spring so far, so I see him taking another step this year. And then Jalen Reagor, J.J. (Jaylen Johnson), Dez (Fitzpatrick), and obviously Mike, all these guys are going to factor in."

When guys like Reagor, Johnson and Fitzpatrick are being named ahead of you, that's a problem, and with Rice having not made any sort of impact last year, it seems fairly clear that the Chargers aren't planning on keeping him long term.

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Brenden Rice.
Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

